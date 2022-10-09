After a quiet few weeks on the data front, investors will once again look to corporate results from next week. Things are still quiet on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, but especially in the US, many big companies are already releasing figures. The focus will also be on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank’s autumn meetings. It will be the first time in many years that it will be held at the venue, prompting many policymakers and politicians to travel to the US capital, Washington.

In Amsterdam, earnings season begins with small firms opening their books. For example, electric bus builder Ebusco, charging station operator Fastned, pharmacy wholesaler Fagron, chip supplier RoodMicrotec and navigation service provider TomTom provide insight into the ins and outs.

On Saturday, new CEO Roy Jacobs will be sworn in at medical technology giant Philips. He succeeds Frans Van Houten, who steps down a few months before his term ends. Van Houten has received a lot of criticism recently due to the scandal surrounding Philips’ sleep apnea devices. The company has already set aside a lot of money to handle claims.

Elsewhere in Europe, luxury group LVMH is opening books, airlines easyJet and clothing online stores Asos and About You. US decisions include soft drink and snack maker PepsiCo, asset manager BlackRock and airline Delta Air Lines. Banks Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo issued a trading update.

So the focus is mainly on Washington. The IMF will readjust its economic growth expectations for this year, chief executive Kristalina Georgieva has already announced. Plans for international cooperation to prevent global recession and debt cancellations for poor countries are also drawing attention.

On the macroeconomic front, new inflation figures are due in various European countries and the US. Data on industrial production in various countries, including the Netherlands, will be released in August and retail sales in the US last month. All those numbers give investors an idea of ​​economic developments and further rate hikes and possible recessions.