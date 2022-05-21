Packaging Management editors scour overseas packaging sites weekly for news and developments. This week we noticed the design posts below from World Brand Design, Packaging of the World, Package inspiration, Packaging News

honey as medicine

In a world that increasingly prioritizes health and wellness, brands today have the opportunity to responsibly use the greatest resource of all: Mother Nature. For Manukora, a New Zealand honey producer, Manuka Honey uses natural ingredients and ethical production for its honey.

Creative agency Pendo was commissioned to revamp the brand for the health and wellness space. The agency has developed a sober and sophisticated packaging system that emphasizes Manuka’s natural medicinal properties and benefits. Materials and format have been carefully considered, resulting in a luxury drugstore brand reduced to the essentials.

Source: Packing of the world

wrapped in flowers

Butter Up is a dessert brand specializing in pastries and pastries. Emilija has designed a special gift box for the company for handpicked pastries to show her affection to her loved ones during the pandemic.

Flowers were used as the main design theme as flowers are often used as a gift. The structure of the design is inspired by swirls of butter and frosting to form a floral pattern with a twist-lock mechanism. When opened, the packaging unfolds like a blooming flower, revealing the dessert dough.

Source: Inspiration Package

Limited edition

The No7 Beauty Company, part of Boots, is launching a new campaign and a limited-edition lipstick line created in collaboration with design agency Free The Birds.

The campaign includes new packaging with the No7 logo and naming convention for the limited edition lipstick range.

Free The Birds have renamed the four colors of No7’s Moisture Drench range: Respect Rouge, Hope Taupe, Freedom Plum and Equality Coral, a nod to the spirit of No7’s Unstoppable Together positioning.

The creative agency also updated the iconic No7 logo with a smile icon found naturally in No7’s ‘o’, which now extends across the body of the lipstick in a bold and festive two-tone pink colourway.

Source: Packaging News

Fermented design

The slightly effervescent sweet drink known as kombucha has taken the world by storm. A new design from Argentina’s Slug Club Kombucha gives a fresh take on the drink’s typically bland appearance.

The aluminum can makes immediate visual impact with alluring and suitably fluid typography from The Collected Works. With its refreshing packaging, Slug Club has the potential to inspire even apprehensive consumers to try the tasty fermented drink it contains.

Source: PrintMag

Cocktail garnish

Australian brand Strangelove presents a natural drink garnish to add to beverages. Aptly named Tipple Topper, add it to the top of a gin and tonic or cocktail for a deliciously flavorful addition. Dehydrated fruit is free of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners and preservatives and no added sugars.

The packaging design of the Tipple Topper cocktail garnishes is by Marx. The typography is from the SAA series, the official font used on Australian traffic signs. The packaging images are sensible and clearly communicate what the product is.

Source: Global brand design