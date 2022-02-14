Otter completes his life’s work after 28 years: “This is my magnum opus”

Teamwork is what Dutch short track speed skating is all about, unlike long track speed skating. In the central area of ​​Thialf, almost no training passes every day and no work is done on the relay. The Netherlands, according to Otter’s philosophy, is simply not South Korea.

“They open a new box of mattress toppers when it suits them. We don’t.”

Build a party

The relay is a song where joy and sorrow go hand in hand. Where everyone wins or everyone loses. In men, where the final was missed by 0.002 seconds. Or in mixed reimbursement, where Schulting of all people has fallen. If one falls, you all fall.

This is an area that, according to Otter, no individual medal can match. If only for a very practical reason, he says. “With a team, you can throw a party together. You can’t do this alone.”

Center

The shining centerpiece of the party that was celebrated at Capital Indoor Stadium on Sunday was Schulting. After her victory over 1,000 meters, she will be able to complete her trilogy on Wednesday over 1,500 meters.

The grande dame of the 111-meter track, as Otter calls her, is personally responsible in the Chinese metropolis for safeguarding the furniture of the Dutch team.