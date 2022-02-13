Liu wins 500 relays, Dutch win 3000 Olympic short track relays

BEIJING (AFP) – Hungarian Liu Shuang won the Olympic gold medal in the short track 500 meters on Sunday.

He went all the way and crossed the line at Capital Indore in 40.338 seconds. This is Liu’s third medal at the Beijing Olympics, having won bronze in the 1000th relay and the mixed team relay.

Russian figure skater Konstantin Ivliev won the silver medal. Canadian Stephen Dubois won bronze.

Final A is missing some of the biggest names. Chinese defending champion Wu Dajing was relegated to the second set final, which he won. China’s Ren Ziwei and Liu’s older brother, Liu Shaolin Sandor, were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

South Korean Hwang Daehoon was knocked out in the semi-finals after being awarded a penalty for a late pass that caused Dubois to make contact. The Canadian qualified for the final and won his second medal in Beijing. He got the silver in 1500.

The 500 was free from the chaos that defines the short track, and no one crashed in the five-lap sprint. Without Wu in the final, the limited number of Chinese fans had little to cheer about.

Led by Susan Scholting, the Netherlands won the 3000 relay, breaking South Korea’s dominance in the event.

Schulting won her second gold medal and third overall medal in Beijing. I got silver on 500 and gold on 1000.

She screamed and raised her arms triumphantly after crossing the finish line.

The Dutch Scholting, Selma Botsma, Xandra Velzibor and Jana Van Kerkhove improved their Olympic record with a time of 4:03.40. Four years ago, the Dutch finished third at the Pyeongchang Games.

Two-time defending champions South Korea won the silver medal after winning six times in nine Olympics. China won the bronze medal.

There were no accidents in the final with four teams. Canada is in fourth place.

Ariana Fontana led Italy to victory in the Group B final. The Russians were punished and the United States were punished for the change of course that caused the obstacle. American figure skater Kristen Santos falls while running.

†

More from AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics And https://twitter.com/AP-sport