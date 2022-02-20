ONE Championship Edition’ Now Streaming on Netflix

Hit Reality Television is available in over 150 countries span>

SingaporeAnd the February 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ONE Championship™ (ONE) today announced that its critically acclaimed unscripted reality television show, “The Apprentice: Tournament Edition 1” Now available to Netflix subscribers in over 150 countries* worldwide.

This all-new show on “The Apprentice” features 16 contestants from around the world participating in a series of corporate missions and physical challenges with world-renowned CEOs and world-champion athletes.

The show is led by the President and CEO of the ONE Championship Chatree Situdtongwho built 1 billion US dollars Sports media empire next to his team.

“We are thrilled to share ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ with Netflix viewers around the world,” Situation† Join me on my mission to unleash the magnificence of the 16 candidates vying for the United States $250,000 A job offer and a unique opportunity to become my protector.

The show started on Asia earlier this year, drawing around 4 million viewers on its first night, beating other top reality competitions including “America’s Got Talent” season 20, “MasterChef Singapore” season 2 and “The Voice” season 20 and “The Masked Singer” Season 5 will appear as the 2021 season premiere of the most-watched of all English-language reality TV series in Asia via broadcast access. The show has started Asia It also had a cumulative reach of 30 million, as well as an average reach of 3.5 million per episode**.

The first season of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” consists of 13 episodes. Viewers can follow the local nominees, drawn from SingaporeAnd the GermanyAnd the FilipinosAnd the IndonesiaAnd the JapanAnd the IndiaAnd the RussiaAnd the VenezuelaAnd the Thailandand more.

* Not available in AustraliaAnd the CanadaAnd the the cook islandsAnd the ChinaAnd the DenmarkAnd the FijiAnd the FinlandAnd the HungaryAnd the ItalyAnd the MexicoAnd the MongoliaAnd the HollandAnd the New ZealandAnd the NiueAnd the NorwayAnd the PortugalAnd the RomaniaAnd the SamoaAnd the The Solomon IslandsAnd the SwedenThe Netherlands Antilles, TongaAnd the UKAnd the The United States of AmericaAnd the Vanuatu

** Data sources: Nielsen, IMDA, Kantar

About “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition”

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition invites 16 hand-picked candidates from around the world to compete in a high-stakes competition that includes business and physical challenges. The winner gets $250,000 Vacancy to work directly under a President and CEO Chatree Situdtong For a year as her stepson in Singapore†

CEO during a special appearance in “The Apprentice: One Championship Edition” with the CEO of Grab Anthony TanCEO, Zoom Eric YuanAnkette Bos, CEO of Zilingo, Co-Founder of Catcha Group and Group CEO patrick groveand CEO of Everise Sudhir Agarwalamong others.

Among the athletes who appeared as special guests are martial arts legends George Saint-Pierre And the Renzo GracieFormer World Heavyweight Champion well screenFormer World Heavyweight Champion Brandon VeraWorld Women’s Heavyweight Champion Angela LeeThe best flyweight champion in the world Demetrius JohnsonIndian wrestling champion Rito PhogatWorld Karate Champion Sage NorthcoteaAnd the strawweight champion of the world Xiong Jing Nan†

About First Group Holding

The first holding group (ONE) is Asia The world’s largest sports media platform broadcasting to over 150 countries worldwide. According to Nielsen, ONE ranks among the top 10 sports media in the world in terms of viewership and engagement. With its exceptional sports credentials (ONE Championship and ONE Esports) and a passionate millennial community, ONE is a celebration of Asia greatest cultural phenomenon, Martial Arts Asian Games and values ​​rooted in integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline and compassion. ONE broadcasts in more than 150 regions with some of the biggest networks and digital broadcasters, including star sportsBeijing Television, iQIYI, a sportAbema, IB, Gymnast SportsSCTV, Vidio, Laliga TV, Startimes, Thairath TV, RTM, VieOn, Skynet, Mediacorp, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, RedeTV and more.

