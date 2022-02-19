Netherlands drop to sixth place despite eighth gold

Germany is number 2 with 24 medals (eleven gold, eight silver and five bronze). Eleventh gold went to Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, who won the two-seater bobsleigh. Host China overtook the United States and moved into third place in the medal table (nine times gold, four times silver and twice bronze). The ninth gold medal was won by the pair of skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong in the pair riding.