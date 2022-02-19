Netherlands drop to sixth place despite eighth gold
Despite speed skater Irene Schouten’s gold medal, the Netherlands fell one place in the medal standings on the penultimate day of the Winter Games in Beijing. While the Swedish women won the bronze medal in curling, TeamNL gave up fifth place for sixth place.
The Dutch team’s tally is seventeen medals in Beijing: eight gold, five silver and four bronze. In previous Winter Games in Pyeongchang, TeamNL completed twenty installments, and in Sochi (2014) a record 24. The number of gold medals was the same as in previous Games, eight each.
Sweden also won its eighth gold medal on Saturday thanks to men’s curling. With the bronze in women’s curling, the country reached eighteen medals, one bronze more than the Netherlands.
Norway leads with 35 plaques (fifteen gold, eight silver and twelve bronze) and will also win the medal standings. The Scandinavian country has won the most gold medals at a single Winter Games.
Germany is number 2 with 24 medals (eleven gold, eight silver and five bronze). Eleventh gold went to Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, who won the two-seater bobsleigh. Host China overtook the United States and moved into third place in the medal table (nine times gold, four times silver and twice bronze). The ninth gold medal was won by the pair of skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong in the pair riding.
