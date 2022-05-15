On TV tonight: Sweden and NATO • State Affairs Russian Army அக Refugees in Odessa

Sweden and NATO Sweden wants security guarantee before applying for NATO membership. With such a guarantee, Sweden would be assisted (militarily) if Russia invaded the country before joining the alliance. The United States, Germany and the United Kingdom have already given that guarantee. Sweden will not be a full NATO member until all 30 members agree to join. In News hours Are we talking about joining Sweden in NATO? Paul JohnsonHe chairs the Security Council of the Swedish Parliament.

Developments Russia In News hours We look back on a week when the Russian military again faced a difficult time in Ukraine. The week began with a military parade in Moscow. But in the meantime the fate of the important General Gerasimo is not yet clear, and the whole battalion of Russians seems to have died while crossing a bridge. We talk Peter Wijinga From the Hack Center for Strategic Studies

Refugees in Odessa More than six million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. But even more people have been displaced in the country, according to the latest figures, about 7.7 million. Many of them end up in the port city of Odessa in the south of the country. Our correspondent Gert-Jan Dennekamp came there and recorded how refugees are welcomed.

University where the sponsoring professor stopped The chair of Lex University professor Rex Arenson is quietly paid for by tax officials, while as professor he researches tax law and its possibilities. Himself, university and tax authorities have not publicly disclosed this potential conflict.