Leading U.S. companies, including Amazon, Apple, Salesforce and Microsoft, will help workers who wish to have an abortion if banned. The U.S. Supreme Court is reportedly planning to rescind the right to abortion. As a result, many states in the United States may ban abortion.

Companies will reimburse travel and accommodation expenses for employees who wish to have an abortion. If those employees are unable to perform abortions in their home state they will have to move to other states in the United States. Other companies such as Citigroup, HP, Levi Strauss and Tesla offer this type of offer. Also, some companies offer medical benefits.

Abortion is one of the issues that deeply divides the United States. Conservatives opposed the court’s Row vs. Wade ruling nearly half a century ago, granting women the right to abortion across the country. U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen says the abortion ban will hurt the economy. According to him, if the ban is imposed, there will be more poverty among women as they will not be able to get an education. According to Yellen, their children are also disadvantaged.

The software company Salzforce had previously said it would help workers and their families leave because of the strict abortion laws in the state of Texas. Taxi apps Uber and Lift pay legal fees for drivers accused of taking pregnant women to abortion clinics in Texas. In addition, Dating App Bumble has set up a fund to help women who want to have an abortion in Texas.