Basketball players to the final of the Miami Heat NBA East

07.10 am: Miami Heat basketball players qualify for NBA Eastern Playoff Finals The Florida team ended their best seven-match series against the Philadelphia 76ers by winning their sixth game 99-90. As a result, the Miami Heat went 4-2, making them three-time NBA Champion (2006, 2012 and 2013) finalists.

Jimmy Butler was the Heats’ leading scorer in Philadelphia with 32 points. Joel Embide scored 20 points and 12 rebounds for a six. Cameron missed the first two games of the series due to a concussion and a broken eye socket, both of which were won by the Miami Heat. Embed returned to Philadelphia in the third game wearing a protective mask over his face. Leading to No. 2 in the MVP election, the ‘Sixers’ came back to 2-2, but the Miami Heat pulled the series to themselves.

Coach Eric Spolstra will face either Milwaukee Bucks or the Boston Celtics in the final. The NBA’s current champion, the Bucks, leads the series 3-2. “We’m not afraid of anyone,” Butler said.

In the West, the Dallas Mavericks again won the sixth game 113-86, tying the Phoenix Suns. The seventh game to be decided takes place on Sunday in Phoenix. So far, the home club has won all the games in this series.