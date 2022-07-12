Today, the Belgian ladies also start the European Women’s Football Championship in England. They play their first game against Iceland at the Manchester City Academy Stadium. The duel can be seen live from 6 p.m. on NPO 1, Canvas and the livestream via Gids.tv. Red FlamesThe Flemish footballers, who proudly wear the nickname Red Flames, are slightly behind the Orange Lioness in terms of development. So far, they have only managed to qualify for one finals: the 2017 European Women’s Football Championship in the Netherlands. At the time, the Belgians finished third in their group, behind the Netherlands and Denmark. They won 0-2 against Norway. The group with the NetherlandsIceland has already qualified for a European championship three times, and in 2013 reached the quarter-finals of the tournament in Sweden. They are also currently trying to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand. Salient detail: Iceland is assigned to the Netherlands and can, with one match less, still take the lead of the Orange Lionesses. Watch also the video: Run Together (EC Anthem Oranjeleeuwinnen) by Stefania Watch this video » Summary Netherlands – Finland (Oranjeleeuwinnen) Watch this video »

