North Korea has again carried out a missile test, according to South Korea and its allies, a projectile would have ended up in the sea. It would be a short-range missile.

The United States is also reporting this. At first, he said he posed no immediate danger to Americans or their allies, but a later statement condemned the test because of the danger to neighboring countries and the international community. It is also in violation of several UN resolutions, according to the State Department.

South Korea’s impeachment came shortly before the North Korean ambassador to the UN called on the United States to abandon its “hostile stance” on Pyongyang.

“National harmony”

According to Kim Song, North Korea has the right to defend itself and to test weapons. South Korea has also suffered a heavy blow, claiming that its southern neighbor would prefer good relations with its Western allies to “national harmony”. Song said joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea must stop.

North Korea has again carried out further weapons tests in recent weeks. Experts say the country is working on a long-range missile that can carry a nuclear charge, which the United States wants to prevent. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un does not want to speak with Washington at the moment, in part because of sanctions and “hostile” foreign policy.

President Biden’s predecessor Trump had another meeting with Kim Jong-un in February 2019, but talks over North Korea’s nuclear program have stalled since then.