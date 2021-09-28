Zeeland Adrienne in Australia: “It makes no sense to open the campsite here”

Adrienne keeps us updated on her life in Australia every week. At the moment, the Zeeland woman on the other side of the world is mainly looking after herself and her husband’s affairs. Work at the campsite is on the back burner. “We just signed a new contract to build new roads. We are also working on a contract to help fight forest fires.”

Every day of the week we talk in the radio section Zeeland abroad with an ex-province that lives in another country. Adrienne Verburg from Kortgene traveled to Australia in early 2016. A trip was planned, but once in Australia she met her current partner and decided to stay. She currently lives at Fraser Range Station in Western Australia, where they run an outsourcing business, a large cattle ranch and a campground with restaurant.

Adrienne notices that residents of her state are going on vacation in their own state. “Only that’s no reason for us to open the campsite. We live completely on the state border and to reach us people have to take huge detours. They won’t do it, enough campsites on the road.”

Re-listen to the conversation with Adrienne below:

Adrienne tells from Australia