Norris is not happy about Drive to Survive: ‘Sometimes Exaggeration’

Lando Norris was not entirely satisfied with the way Netflix tried to add some moments in the fourth season of Drive to Survive. In particular, the piece of the Bahrain Grand Prix bothers him: “I may not fully accept it.”

Netflix series Drive to survive Much appreciated in recent years. This brought many new fans to Formula 1, especially in the United States. But there was also regular criticism. Max Verstappen, for example, refused to participate in the fourth season because the production team handles images so freely that they cannot be added. “I am a beautiful downstairs person. I want the facts. For me it should not be exaggerated, “said the Dutchman.

In the fourth season, Lanto Norris plays a lot with the pictures and audio clips of the 2021 season he noticed. Britain is skeptical of some pieces. “The second chapter is Daniel, the first real introduction for me and McLaren,” Norris said. “It’s good, it gives you good insight. I think it’s good from my side, maybe not so much from the other side.

“Obviously there are some ideas and things here and there that may be out of place. If you are the person who says it, you may disagree because at some point you may seem to have said something that is not right,” Norris said.

He cites the assembly of the Bahrain Grand Prix as an example. The footage shows Norris and Ricciardo walking side by side through the first corner, but overriding Norris’ internal radio message from another race. “We’m not close to each other. I say on the radio he’s pushing me off track, it’s a completely different race. So there are some things that are a little exaggerated, maybe I do not fully accept it,” Norris explains in his review.