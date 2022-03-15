Julian Assange is not allowed to appeal against extradition to the United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange May not appeal Against the decision that he could be deported to the United States. The case will now be forwarded to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, who may then approve the extradition.

The UK High Court ruled last December that the United States could deport the WikiLeaks founder. A lower court had earlier ruled against the extradition in 2021. The United States suspects Assange of computer hacking.

U.S. officials have accused him and Whistleblower Chelsea Manning of complicity in the illegal acquisition and distribution of classified security documents. Assange is also said to have helped obtain information that Manning knew would be used to the detriment of the United States or to the benefit of a foreign nation. He was also accused of conspiring with the hacker group LulzSec.

Following the High Court ruling last December, Assange said he would appeal. He was still able to beat the first part of the practice in January. The British Supreme Court has ruled that WikiLeaks’ founder cannot appeal against a British High Court ruling. The deportation agreement will now be submitted to Patel for approval.

According to Amnesty International The court ruling is a blow to both Assange and the judiciary. Further Boundless reporters He is thought to have survived an earlier attempt to oust him following Mr Assange’s intervention.