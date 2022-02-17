No Way Home ‘knocks ‘Avatar’ off the throne this week









© Provided by Filmtotaal



Pandemic or no pandemic, Spider Man: No Coming Home shows that for some films, the public still likes to go to the cinema with great pleasure. No coming home seems to be about to drop in the US Avatar catch up at the box office.

The film in which you Tom Holland again as Peter Parker, a.ka. Spider-Man is only $10 million behind Cameron’s film at the US box office. With a net worth of $749 million, it’s almost certain that Spider Man: No Coming Home will also reach 760 million dollars.

Not the best

Spider Man: No Coming Home aim high, but will not become the highest-grossing film at the US box office. Avengers: Endgame is in second place with a box office of $858 million and Star Wars: The Force Awakens amounted to $936 million. This no longer seems possible to obtain for the film.

At the same time, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are really pleased with the performance of this film. It is now the sixth highest-grossing film in history with a total of $1.77 billion worldwide.

It won’t make the movie the highest earner in history, but that award is still global Avatarearning $2.8 billion.