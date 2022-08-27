No shooting in Westerveld: no atmospheric fires, torches or barbecues

In the municipality of Westerveld there is an immediate smoking ban. Now, mood fires such as patio fire pits and outdoor fireplaces are prohibited in the open space. By this, the municipality also means, for example, its own garden, and not only public spaces such as parks or nature reserves.

“We have thought about it carefully. There are many gardens in Westerveld that border a nature reserve or farmhouses with thatched roofs. The ban therefore also applies to our own property.”

The municipality of Westerveld instituted this ban due to the permanent drought, in combination with the holiday period. The recent fire at a cemetery in Dwingeloo also plays a role in this decision.

“Nature is dry,” warns Martijn Pors, chief of the Dwingeloo fire department. “Most fires in or near nature reserves and on roadsides are caused by human behavior or negligence. Think discarded cigarette ends, barbecues or a hot catalytic converter from a car. Be reasonable and avoid all that which has fire, sparks or heat close to nature.”

That is why it is now forbidden in the open space of Westerveld to light up by means of candles, torches, etc. In addition to atmospheric fires, cooking, baking and roasting fires are now also prohibited. A barbecue in nature is therefore not an option. The ban is in effect until further notice from the municipality.

