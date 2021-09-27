No room for windmills according to De Liberalen | Bunnik News

On Thursday evening September 23, 2021, the Liberals voted for RES 1.0 after the removal of the search area for a windmill in Bunnik. At the moment, the Liberals do not see a place for a windmill in Bunnik. “We are responding to the widespread unrest in our villages over the arrival of windmills a short distance from our villages,” according to party president Frans Pouw. We see the urgency to take action in climate crises, but we manage resistance with caution. With the interest of CDA and Bunnik, we submitted the amendment to remove the RES wind search zone. It is remarkable that our coalition partner does not want to show this attention and voted against the modified RES proposal. The motion to develop the wind frameworks was then passed at the council level. “We thought we should support this motion by Bunniks Belang, because it is better to establish cadres ourselves than for another government agency to do it for us,” Pouw explains. The recent decision of the Council of State offers the possibility of developing its own frameworks. We cannot see into the future. Based on current techniques, we see no possibility of wind turbines in Bunnik. But we are positive from the start and look forward to further interesting developments in the near future. And then it is useful to have already thought about what would be acceptable and what would not be detrimental to the physical and mental health of our residents.