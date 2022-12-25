No room for a second supermarket in Kudelstaart

This is the final conclusion of the study on a second supermarket Ginder Research Agency by municipal decree Alsmeer has accomplished. Only in the period 2035-2040, after the completion of all currently known housing plans, will there be room for a second supermarket. According to research, the only suitable place for this is where Kindcentrum De Ruimte is located. However, this location is not available.

No room for a second supermarket

At the beginning of 2022, the city council adopted a start memorandum for the construction of 279 apartments without a supermarket in Hoofdweg Zuid. Given the great need for housing, this number was later adjusted to 300 housing units. However, a motion was passed at the time of adoption to reconsider whether there was room for a second supermarket in Kudelstaart and what would be the best location for it.

Research shows that only a supermarket in the center of Kudelstaart can add value. The employers’ association and the municipal council of Kudelstaart are involved in the choice of location. The planned location, where Kindcentrum De Ruimte is currently located, is not available. The Kudelstaart primary education school boards, in collaboration with the municipality, are developing an integrated accommodation plan for the three primary schools. The supermarket report was explained in a presentation to the Kudelstaart Village Council and the Kudelstaart Merchant Associations.