The municipality of Steenwijkerland offers space for traditions at the end of the year

With the turn of the year comes the traditions. For the municipality Steenwijkerland this also includes New Year’s houses and carbide shooting. The municipality has set a number of rules in this regard.

shot carbide

Carbide shooting is only permitted on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The milk cans used must have a maximum capacity of 50 litres. In built-up areas, carbide shooting is permitted only in designated locations. Check the municipal website For more information. Carbide shooting is authorized outside built-up areas on private land (with the owner’s agreement).

Fireworks

Fireworks can only be set off between December 31, 6 p.m. and January 1, 2 a.m. There is a fireworks-free zone in the municipality of Steenwijkerland. And that’s the Rams Woerthe park in Steenwijk. This was deliberately chosen to protect the animals in the park. In an area without fireworks, it is forbidden to light fireworks.

Mood fire

Making an ambiance fire is permitted, but only in an outdoor stove, a garden fireplace, a barbecue or an outdoor fireplace. Garden torches are also permitted. It is forbidden to burn painted or impregnated wood, processed wood, prunings, waste or cardboard. It is not recommended to make a fire in windless or foggy weather.

New Year’s Eve houses in the municipality

A New Year’s cottage is a caravan (mobile), container (sea), trailer or hut (breakfast) that can be placed in public space during the Christmas and New Year period. A derogation is necessary for this. Check website For more information.