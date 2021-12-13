Without having to deal with third parties, you will soon be able to get your hands on a beautiful, colorful PlayStation 5 with the addition of new “Console Covers”.

Sony and Microsoft have done things a little differently when it comes to designing their new consoles. They both look like a gigantic skyscraper. Although the Xbox Series X looks more like some sort of old American skyscraper, while the PlayStation 5 looks more like a hypermodern Chinese design. Does that also make sense? A little.

Console covers

Anyone who owns a PlayStation 5 will probably have noticed: the black part is where the tech is located, the two white plastic “covers” can be removed and these really serve as a cover plate. Sony calls the plates for the PlayStation 5 console covers. Until now the only thing you could do with removing the console covers was to replace them or wrap them up, for example, but from Sony itself, there’s not much you can do with them. This will now change.

Colorful blankets

Well then an image of a completely black PlayStation 5 (Midnight Black) might be a bit of a bad example, but it’s also possible. There will also be four colors: Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. For the common man: magenta, pink, light blue and purple. Soon you will be able to order the console covers for your PlayStation 5 for $ 54.99 and all you have to do is swap out the plates.

The Netherlands?

We say $ 54.99, as Dutch prices are unknown. Sony itself says that residents of the following countries can get the console covers for the PlayStation 5: US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea (the southern one is suspected), and the Philippines. Ordering a set from Germany shouldn’t be impossible.

Controllers

The console covers for the PlayStation 5 are obvious to us, so if you want to make your PlayStation setup a little more colorful, you can order the new controllers. All the above mentioned colors are also used to color the white parts of the PS5 controller. Please note that these are not interchangeable parts. So you will have to buy a new controller. The five new colors will be available from January 14, 2022 and are expected to cost 74.99 euros from Sony. Regular white is 69.99 euros.