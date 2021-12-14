PUTTE – It is not compulsory to go far from home on a pilgrimage. Arie Haasnoot and his partner Johanna Jacobs have known this for some time. With all the blockages of the past year, the young retirees of Putte have actually had to look around the corner for spirituality, depth and surprise.











It became a walk on the Zuiderzeepad, with its historic towns, along the old inland sea. In his book “Pilgrimers between lockdowns”, Haasnoot reports on this 490 kilometer journey, with a start and end in Enkhuizen. “The pilgrimage is learning to manage your limits.

Haasnoot and Jacobs were walking in New Zealand when Covid-19 turned the world upside down. The sequel in Australia was off track. The duo made it home as fast as they could, so as not to be stuck in strict quarantine. “We left with the very last plane.

At my place in Putte, everything turned out to be different. “Big concrete blocks in the street. The border is closed. ” The Zuiderzeepad became their new challenge, spread over 23 stages, with two interruptions due to new blockages and also an injury. It was necessary to improvise regularly, with accommodation and transport. As befits a pilgrim’s path, even in his own country.

Zuiderzeepad brought a lot

The tour ended just before Christmas last year. The Zuiderzeepad has given them a lot, says Haasnoot. “Nothing was more obvious. As you walk you think about how we are dealing with animals and livestock, climate change and the impact of the pandemic. “

The photo on the cover of the book tells the story of the path in a nutshell: the Afsluitdijk in a mysterious light, with a misty sun and the statue of engineer Lely. “We enjoyed all the beautiful things around us.

Haasnoot previously wrote about a pilgrimage to Rome and the Olavspad, the royal route in Norway. He once again entrusted his experiences to paper, with great attention to history and landscape. “Pilgrims between confinements” is available in bookstores and costs 19.95 euros.

