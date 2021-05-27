Title Nintendo Gamestudio Platform Nintendo Switch Developer Nintendo Editor Nintendo Release date June 11, 2021

Over a year ago, Sony released Dreams out, a game with which you can create your own games. Dreams was created by MediaMolecule, the studio behind LittleBigPlanet. Through the games in this series, Sony has been trying for some time to turn gamers into manufacturers. Nintendo is now doing the same with Gamestudio. It’s a game – actually more of a program – for the Switch that lets you do the same thing: create games that you can play yourself and share with other Switch owners.

In fact, Gamestudio, which is marketed internationally under the title Game Builder Garage, is an interactive course. The course consists of seven lessons and in each lesson you not only learn a certain functionality but also immediately create a game. So you end each lesson with something playable that you have created yourself. The games you create get more and more complex and with each lesson you learn how to make a game in a different genre.

Different genres

For example, in the first lesson you will learn to build a simple tap game, in the second lesson a motion-controlled puzzle, in the third a continuous scrolling space shooter, in the fourth a simple platform game with power-ups, in the fifth a puzzle game, in the sixth a racing game in which you face computer-controlled opponents and in the latter a platform game in its own right. Nintendo estimates that each lesson lasts one to one and a half hours.