beware of this fake track & trace app from ‘DHL’

Wed. May 26th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Gevaarlijke Android-malware duikt op in valse Track & Trace-app van 'DHL' Dangerous Android Malware Appears in Fake Track & Trace App “ DHL ” – Scammed ?! 3 min read

Dangerous Android Malware Appears in Fake Track & Trace App “ DHL ” – Scammed ?!

Maggie Benson 1 day ago 638
Criminals take control of phones through fake text messages Criminals take control of phones through fake text messages 2 min read

Criminals take control of phones through fake text messages

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 460
Android 12 beta with a new design - Introduction - Overview Android 12 beta with a new design – Finally – Preview 2 min read

Android 12 beta with a new design – Finally – Preview

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 252
WhatsApp test move chat history to new number WhatsApp test move chat history to new number 1 min read

WhatsApp test move chat history to new number

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 325
EvdWL on Girls' Games, Game Reviews and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater EvdWL on Girls’ Games, Game Reviews and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 min read

EvdWL on Girls’ Games, Game Reviews and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 167
leaked new renderings and periscope camera leaked new renderings and periscope camera 2 min read

leaked new renderings and periscope camera

Maggie Benson 4 days ago 206

You may have missed

a new era of astronomy a new era of astronomy 2 min read

a new era of astronomy

Maggie Benson 3 hours ago 85
Court of Auditors: The municipality of Amersfoort is good in terms of confidentiality; but there is room for improvement Court of Auditors: The municipality of Amersfoort is good in terms of confidentiality; but there is room for improvement 4 min read

Court of Auditors: The municipality of Amersfoort is good in terms of confidentiality; but there is room for improvement

Phil Schwartz 3 hours ago 38
beware of this fake track & trace app from 'DHL' beware of this fake track & trace app from ‘DHL’ 2 min read

beware of this fake track & trace app from ‘DHL’

Maggie Benson 3 hours ago 97
Artist sues Vatican over stamp with 'his' Christ Artist sues Vatican over stamp with ‘his’ Christ 2 min read

Artist sues Vatican over stamp with ‘his’ Christ

Harold Manning 3 hours ago 57