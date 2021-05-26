beware of this fake track & trace app from ‘DHL’

Dangerous FluBot malware has been discovered in an application that includes live view on your phone. The malware can be found in an application that is distributed in text messages via a download link.

DHL Waltz App

The text message contains a link to a website which is eerily similar to that of the DHL courier service. Subsequently, SMS recipients are invited on this website to download a DHL application. Once this application is installed, the FluBot malware may run its course. The malware is capable of:

download fake mobile banking apps to your phone send SMS to further spread the malware in real time on your phone perform actions on your phone on your behalf install a keylogger (a keylogger can see what you type e.g. passwords) copy your contacts open your apps change your text input

Below you can see examples of SMS and fake website with download link to malicious app. This scam trick is so dangerous because DHL often sends tracking and tracing information via SMS. The link in those text messages will take you to a website with delivery details. However, the mail never asks to download an application. This application is in the Play Store and you can choose to download it yourself.

Permission to install unknown applications

The fake DHL app asks the user for permission to install unknown apps. Such an app would never pass Play Store security and we also never recommend granting this permission to apps if you are not sure what that app does with that access.

As you can see below, the police are aware of the malware and are warning everyone to delete the SMS immediately. The text message also arrived on my phone. Did you also receive the message? Let us know in the comments below this article.

