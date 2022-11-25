According to Alderman Martijn Vermeulen de Nieuw Goes, things are different this time. “At the time, it was a request for emergency accommodation. You see with such emergency shelter that the quality is often very low. We think quality is extremely important.

Vermeulen further explains the other point of view of Nieuw Goes. “You also often see that many problems arise due to inferior quality,” says Vermeulen. He does not expect these problems in a permanent center for asylum seekers because there are better facilities for the residents of such a center.

In principle, a permanent center for asylum seekers could remain in place for fifteen to thirty years. The municipality of Goes currently already welcomes asylum seekers in the Zeelandhallen in Goes. it is an emergency shelter with limited facilities. Asylum seekers in the Zeelandhallen recently complained about the reception in these rooms that would be dirty.

What is better this time, according to Vermeulen, is that the Zeeland authorities better distribute the reception of asylum seekers. In addition to Goes, there will also be a new center for asylum seekers in Terneuzen, while another will also remain in Middelburg. In addition, there will be a large emergency shelter for asylum seekers on Schouwen-Duiveland; most likely near Zierikzee. But other Zeeland municipalities also have reception missions for asylum seekers. For example, the municipality of Tholen coordinates, among other things, health care for asylum seekers.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”