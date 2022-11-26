APE

ONS News• today, 01:17

The US telecommunications and media regulator FCC has banned the sale and import of telecommunications equipment from China’s Huawei. According to President Biden’s administration, the telecommunications company poses an unacceptable risk to US national security.

The import and sale of equipment from four other Chinese companies is also prohibited. This concerns Hikvision and Dahua Technology, which manufacture smart cameras. The telecom group ZTE will also now be banned from the United States, as will the manufacturer of radio systems Hytera.

Spying

Washington has long tried to act against Chinese tech companies over fears of spying on the Asian country. The five Chinese companies have been on the banned list since last year. Yesterday the FCC made the decision.

The United States has long urged its allies not to use Chinese technology in new 5G networks. In countries such as Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan and Sweden, the use of Huawei telecommunications equipment is prohibited or restricted.