Nieuw Boekhorst, space of greenery and archeology

The municipal executive has adopted the memorandum of principles for the zoning plan of the Nieuw Boekhorst housing project. This is another milestone for the new residential area of ​​Voorhout. The memorandum explains how the various choices, wishes, points of attention and requirements set for the housing plan are translated into concrete starting points.

Lots of space for greenery and water

Much attention has been paid to greenery and water in the residential area. A green main structure and the main waterways form an important basis for the housing plan. Particular attention is also paid to archaeology. Boekenburg Castle and Molenplaats are both located on the southeast side of Nieuw Boekhorst. Much of this area is unbuilt.

eye for nature

Adjacent to Nieuw Boekhorst is the nature reserve De Driehoek. This falls outside the residential area of ​​Nieuw Boekhorst, but is included in the plan. An important reason for this is that this area is used as habitat for the natterjack toad. The harvest garden can also be moved here, which is currently still in the development zone. Between the Noordelijke Randweg and the Haarlemmertrekvaart is an area that is part of the Dutch nature network. The Triangle connects directly to this. This provides opportunities to create green structures in the plan area that also conform to this.

Sustainable living in modern villages



common Teylingen is committed to a clean, safe, green and sustainable living environment. With the houses, the municipality is in tune with what the inhabitants want. This creates a better flow of traffic and different types of housing continue to exist. So that it is pleasant to live for everyone: for the elderly and the young, for the vulnerable, families, single people and emergency seekers. Alderman Marlies Volten: ‘With the Memorandum of Principles, we offer the best guarantee for a green, attractive and well-equipped district. In the coming period, we will continue to work closely with the five project promoters to arrive at a clear overall plan for the area.’

Suite New Boekhorst

Now that the memorandum has been adopted, the municipality is continuing to draw up the design zoning plan for Nieuw Boekhorst. Alongside the development of the zoning plan, the urban plan and the plans for the construction of housing are started. The memorandum of principles will be discussed with the city council on September 19 at an image meeting, during which no decision will be made. Council is expected to make a decision on the proposed zoning plan in the fall. This design will then be made available to residents for inspection with the opportunity to submit their views on the design.