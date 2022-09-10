Legal Advisor Award for Mirjam van der Sluis (municipality of Amsterdam)

Legal counsel Gouden Zandloper 2022 is for Mirjam van der Sluis. The lawyer leads the Knowledge, Innovation and Technology team of the Legal Office of the Municipality of Amsterdam, and innovates and improves the office’s legal services to residents of the city.

It is no small task, the job that Van der Sluis faces: the Legal Office of the Municipality of Amsterdam is a legal “business” with around 190 employees. She occupies one of the most difficult, or rather challenging, management roles in the legal field. After all, neither lawyers nor civil servants are known for their urge to innovate – something Van der Sluis himself disagrees with.

Simpler and more efficient

The Knowledge, Innovation and Technology team, led by Van der Sluis, consists of six colleagues exclusively involved in legal technology, innovation and knowledge management. The products that his team produces are, for example, smart contracts, document assembly – for contracts and decisions on objections and advice – or a dashboard with management information visible on TV screens organisation. With these products, the team wants to make the work of fellow lawyers easier and more efficient.

This is not the only role that Van der Sluis fills in the Legal Office: she is also responsible for personnel and secretary of the board of directors. His influence also extends beyond his own organization. The development manager is in constant contact with education and science and inspires other municipalities with her administrative work. She has “energy for ten” and with that she also does a lot behind the scenes.

unknown quantity

Although Van der Sluis is a relatively unknown celebrity in the legal profession, she deserves all the attention. “She bridges science, gets involved in a wide variety of fields and, with a good image, involves other people in her mission,” the jury said. “It’s just nice to honor someone who might not be so visible.”

The Golden Hourglass jury honored a professional on Thursday who has served the public good throughout her career. “Precisely because of the impact, I wanted to work for the government. The law is beautiful, but you can do good and scary things with it, ”says the Golden Hourglass winner in the latest Advocatie magazine.

