NFL player comes out for the first time: “Finally I dare to go out”

Respect and acceptance

“I tormented myself for 15 years because of this moment,” the player wrote in a statement accompanying the video on Instagram. “I was very well supported by my coaches and teammates. I couldn’t have done it without them. They respect me and accept me.”

‘Proud of you’

The Raiders congratulate Nassib on the step he has taken. “Proud of you Carl,” the team wrote in response to the Instagram post.

It also receives support from the sports association. “The NFL is proud to courageously share its truth today. Representation is important. We share their hope that coming out will no longer be newsworthy soon,” he said in a statement. “We wish Carl the best of luck next season.”

The most watched sport

Openly gay player Michael Sam was hired for the St. Louis Rams football team several years ago. However, he never played in the NFL. The moment he got his contract and then kissed his boyfriend was broadcast live on TV and quickly went around the world.

Additionally, several players came out after retiring from the NFL. American football is the most watched sport in the United States.