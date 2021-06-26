A Turkish “batman” comes home from work every day

Cengiz Koçak is a base jumper known in Turkey as the “batman”. He was a paratrooper in the Turkish army and then trained to be able to base jump.

Now that he is the manager of the Mount Babadağ cable car, he can descend 2,000 meters every day.

A tiring day at work can fuel the urge to get home as early as possible. For those who live in big cities, traffic jams exacerbate it. For Cengiz Koçak, this is not a problem.

The manager of a cable car company in southern Turkey can literally “fly” home after work.

Maybe that’s a sign he’s a workaholic, but Koçak, a base jump and wingsuit pro, isn’t complaining.

What a daredevil! A Turkish man in a wingsuit, Cengiz Kocak, parachutes from an altitude of 2,000 meters into the swimming pool of his house pic.twitter.com/6k3pcdTfmm – TRT World (@trtworld) June 25, 2021

Koçak, a former commando who started skydiving in 1991, has won numerous wingsuit and base jumper titles in competitions representing Turkey and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).