New Zealand Visa Passport Photo Requirements – Jutter

When applying for a New Zealand visa, you must provide photo ID. The New Zealand Immigration Service has very strict requirements that the passport photo must meet. It is therefore important to read these conditions carefully beforehand, so as not to be confronted with surprises and that your application may be rejected.

The New Zealand visa or NZeTA

The New Zealand Visa, also known as the NZeTA, is a mandatory electronic travel permit for all travelers with Dutch nationality wishing to visit New Zealand. Apply for an NZeTA can be easily done online and is the cheapest and quickest way to comply with the visa requirement introduced by the New Zealand Immigration Service. The advantage of an NZeTA is that it is digitally linked to the passport after it is issued, so you don’t have to go to the New Zealand Embassy.

Validity period and conditions of the New Zealand visa

The NZeTA is valid for two years from the date of grant and unlimited travel within New Zealand may be made during this period of validity. Keep in mind that you can stay in New Zealand for a maximum of three consecutive months per stay and you can stay in the country for up to 6 consecutive months during the validity of the visa.

To meet NZeTA requirements, the applicant must have a passport valid for at least another three months upon return from New Zealand. In addition, the applicant must be in possession of a return or connecting ticket on arrival and be able to demonstrate that they have sufficient financial means to pay for the journey through New Zealand. With an NZeTA you cannot be employed by a New Zealand employer, you cannot be a carrier of serious communicable diseases, you cannot pose a risk to public safety or order and you must not have criminal record.

What are the passport photo requirements for the New Zealand visa?

As mentioned, New Zealand sets very strict requirements for the passport photo that must be submitted for the visa. Check well before applying for the NZeTA if your photo ID meets the conditions below, so that you can have new photos taken if it does not.

The following general requirements apply to the passport photo for new zealand visa.