On Tuesday evening, regional manager Peter Mooibroek presented the plans to the Kapelle city council and received mainly positive reactions. “We call it new construction, but it’s actually replacement housing for our customers.” These are mainly elderly people with medium mental disabilities from Nisse, Borsele and Goes, among others – in former Arduin houses: “We will sell these houses and put them up for sale”.

In 2020, ‘s Heeren Loo took over the struggling Arduin with the agreement of a complete new construction for all customers across Zeeland: in total there will be 376 new homes. For example, a residential complex for 46 inhabitants is currently under construction in the Middelburg district of Rittenburg, the keys to which will be handed over at the beginning of next month.

Unlike Middelburg, where residents have some freedom and receive “remote care”, the Kapel site is aimed at clients “with a higher demand for care”, according to Mooibroek. “Think of customers tinkering during the day, that’s the maximum level this group can handle.”

An information meeting for local residents and Kapelle stakeholders will take place on October 11. “It is very important to inform the district upstream of what we are going to build and for which group”, underlines the regional director.

This is a message from regional radio station De Bevelanden.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”