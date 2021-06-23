

An experienced New Zealand show jumping team has been assembled for the Tokyo Olympics. Four-time Olympian Bruce Goodin leads the runners, as well as two-time Olympian Daniel Meech and Sharn Wordley. Goodin, who lives in Sweden, has already competed in the Games of Barcelona 1992, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. He was named behind the wheel of Backatorps Danny V.

Meech of Germany won silver in Athens 2004 and Atlanta 1996 and will compete on the gray mare Cinca 3, while Wordley of the United States, who depends on Verdini of Houtveld Z, competed in Beijing 2008. Meech s’ is ranked 12th in individual show jumping in Athens, New Zealand’s best result in this discipline.

The rider on the tour is Uma O’Neill from California with his gray stallion Clockwise or Greenhill Z. The reserve non-traveler is Tom Tarver with his gray gelding Fiber Fresh Popeye.

Goodin says it’s an honor to be named after other Olympics. “It’s always exciting to be selected for the Olympics and to represent New Zealand again,” he said.

“It feels good that Danny is getting back in shape at the right time. These are exciting times. There will no doubt be more Olympics, but it’s always very exciting to be there.

Equestrian Sports New Zealand high performance general manager Jock Paget, a team eventing bronze medalist at the London 2012 Olympics, said the preparation of riders, horses, owners and the team support was very long and difficult.

“The runners had to take every opportunity to show form and deal with the endless disruption of their campaigns,” he said. “All of them have demonstrated impressive resilience and adaptability. Our hats go not just to our selected runners, but to all of those who have taken action throughout this campaign and made the work of the pickers difficult.

“NZOC Executive Director Kereyn Smith conveyed congratulations to the athletes.“ It’s fantastic to name such an experienced show jumping team in Tokyo. We wish the athletes all the best for the rest of their preparation and look forward to seeing them carry the flag in Tokyo in just over a month and appear at the start, ”said Smith.

New Zealand was represented at the Olympics with five show jumping teams, but the country’s very first Olympic jumper was Adrian White, individually, in Rome in 1960.

The last time New Zealand competed in the Olympic Games with show jumping riders was in Beijing in 2008. Tokyo holds a special place in the hearts of Kiwi riders because New Zealand had a show jumping team. Obstacles to the Games for the first time at the 1964 Olympics.

Team:

– Bruce Goodin and Backatorps Danny V owned by Backatorp Ryder AB & Bruce & Ulrika Goodin

– Daniel Meech and Cinca 3 from Johnson Horses GmbH and Daniel Meech.

-Sharn Wordley and Verdini D’Houtveld owned by Lauren Balcomb