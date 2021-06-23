Elton John comes to the GelreDome once again

Elton John has announced the latest dates for his farewell tour of Europe and the United States. This is the last time Elton John will tour the Netherlands. Elton John is thrilled to announce the latest play dates for his award-winning Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in the UK, Europe and North America. Elton John concludes his world tour in major stadiums, from May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt.

Later this month he heads to Norwich, Liverpool, Sunderland and Bristol, before crossing the ocean and climbing his final stages in North America, playing in Vancouver, Toronto, Chicago and other major cities. . The North American tour begins on July 15, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and ends with two performances on November 19 and 20, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, a historic location where he gave an iconic concert in October 1975. He will perform. The 2023 kicks off with two concerts in Auckland, New Zealand on January 27 and 28, followed by performances in Australia to be announced shortly. His legendary tour, which then lasted four years, ended there later in the year.

Announcing his last concert dates on social media, Elton John said: “Hello, my wonderful fans. Today I come up with an announcement that I have worked on all my life: the concerts I am announcing today. hui are the very last ones that I will do in America and Europe. I will finish as big as possible, at the highest level of performance: the most spectacular production I have ever had with performances in places that have mattered a lot for me in my career. Whether it’s in Frankfurt next summer or at the iconic Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the USA, I can’t wait to see you all again. This tour has been fantastic so far, full of great highlights, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you from these last concerts. And to all my friends downstairs: we will see you too. Thank you and look forward to seeing you in your city .

Elton John recently won the 2021 iHeartRadio “Golden Icon” award and his tour has been recognized with several awards including the iHeartRadio Music Award 2020 for “Tour Of The Year”, Pollstar “Major Tour of the Year” 2020 and Billboard Music Award 2019 for the “Top Rock Tour”. The Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off on September 8, 2018 with sold-out shows and has since received rave reviews around the world. The acclaimed show takes audiences on a magical journey through its 50-year career, with never-before-seen photos and videos and Elton’s most beloved songs from a legendary repertoire including “Bennie and the Jets”, “Rocket Man “,” Tiny Dancer ‘and’ Philadelphia Freedom. ‘

Elton’s professional achievements are unmatched; both in breadth and length, he is the most successful male solo artist. Elton is one of the best-selling solo artists of all time, with one diamond, 38 platinum or multi-platinum and 26 gold albums, over 50 hits in the top 40 and record sales of over 300 million copies worldwide. He holds the record for the best-selling single of all time with “Candle In The Wind 1997”, which has sold over 33 million copies. ‘Diamonds’, the ultimate Greatest Hits album, reached the top 5 of the UK charts upon its release in November 2017, becoming Elton’s 40th album in the UK top 40. The outing celebrated the 50th anniversary of her writing partnership with Bernie Taupin. In August 2018, Elton was named the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 history with 67 entries, including nine number 1 positions and 27 top 10 hits.

Elton announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Gotham Hall in New York City in January 2018. The three-year tour, spanning five continents and over 350 performances, began in September 2018 and marked the end of more than fifty years tour. In May, he received the “Billboard’s Top Rock Tour” award. Since then, Elton has given more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since his first tour, which began in 1970.

In 2019, Rocketman released, a fantastic musical film that became a hit with critics and ticket sales; the film grossed nearly $ 200 million and won an Oscar and two Golden Globe Awards, including “Best Original Song”. In addition, there was also his long-awaited autobiography Me, which was released on October 15, 2019. The final tour will visit European cities such as Milan, Paris and Arnhem on June 9, 2022. The concert at GelreDome is the last time. that Elton will perform with a tour of the Netherlands.