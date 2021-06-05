New video analyst at Essevee – KW.be

SV Zulte Waregem appoints Kenny Santy (31) as new video analyst. Its function will be to make professional analyzes of both matches and players. Goalkeeper coach Ginny De Vos (52) will also stay on board for a bit longer. He signed up for two years.

Despite his young age, Santy already has a good track record. He has worked for KSV Roeselare, Palmerston North Marist, an amateur club in New Zealand, and Hudl, a video and performance tools company. He is now returning to his roots and is no stranger to SV Zulte Waregem. Kenny was a team coach at Essevee Academy from 2009 to 2012. The club hope he will bring his domestic and foreign experiences to Gaverbeek.

“This choice seems very familiar to me. I’ll be back home, ”Santy says. “The values ​​within Essevee’s DNA align with the values ​​of my work ethic. Essevee aims to continue to grow in the future and I am only too happy to be a part of it.

Kenny replaces Ronny Verriest (61), current video analyst. Verriest finished at SV Zulte Waregem in 2012 as a promises coach and moved up to the first team the following season as Francky Dury’s assistant. “The club would like to thank Ronny for the many years of good and loyal service to the club”, rings out SV Zulte Waregem.

Goalkeeper coach Gianny De Vos (52) also signs up until 2023. He came from KV Kortrijk in 2009 as Hans Galjé’s successor.

According to Essevee, the sports staff are complete to start the coming season. (THIS)