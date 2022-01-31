New Shark Movie Trailer The Shark

If you’re looking forward to a soon ticket to the tropics to book, then watch the new movie trailer the Shark maybe it’s not such a good idea… Movies about sharks create a kind of disaster tourism: you just can’t look away from it completely, but you really don’t want to see it again.

The Shark: On driftwood between white sharks

Shark movie fans with doubt special effects Like The mega I’m sure they will be happy The shark. Of movie was conceived and directed by Vietnamese director Le-Van Kiet, starring Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper. The plot revolves around a couple who books a romantic vacation in mystical Vietnam, only to find themselves caught in a tropical storm. The luxury beachfront villa turns into a piece of driftwood. One of the two is of course seriously injured. And oh yes: white sharks swim…

The Shark will be released on demand in the United States this month. It is not yet known when the film will be screened in the Netherlands.

