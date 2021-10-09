New Report on World Octopus Day vs. Octopus Farming – Early Birds

Today, on the occasion of World Octopus Day, the animal welfare organization Compassion in World Farming (CIWF) calls for the end of the development of octopus breeding. His new report reveals eight reasons why breeding this eight-armed animal would cause severe animal suffering, including the high intelligence, highly complex behavior, and natural needs of octopuses. The CIWF issued a letter urging the governments of Spain, Japan, Mexico and the United States to end their plans to develop octopus farming. Besides the fact that farms cannot meet the natural needs of animals, there is also no painless method of slaughtering and breeding would put even more strain on our already overexploited seas as these carnivorous animals would have to be fed with caught fish.