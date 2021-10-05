New organic thyme honey from de Traay

In summer, bees collect nectar from thyme that grows in New Zealand’s rugged landscape. Thyme blooms mainly on rocky soils and blooms in the early New Zealand summer. It is a spicy, slightly spicy honey that has its own character. Delicious on toast, with a piece of (goat) cheese or in a meat marinade.

Five generations of beekeepers

New Zealand beekeeper Adam has been providing organic honey to de Traay for years. Beekeeping has been a close family business for generations. Beekeeping began in 1860, when Andrew (a true pioneer of beekeeping in New Zealand) donated a number of beehives to relatives. Adam and his wife are now the fifth generation of beekeepers. Adam’s honey has been certified organic since 1995, but organic beekeeping has been their practice since the 1990s.

Wild region

In New Zealand, 30% of the land area is protected areas such as national parks and nature reserves. This percentage is much higher than in other countries. This provides a lot of native vegetation. Of course, these areas are guaranteed unspoiled and unpolluted nature. The beekeeper’s bees fly towards the wild thyme that grows on the dry slopes of southern New Zealand.

Imkerij de Traay

At de Traay they have been making all kinds of honeys, honey specialties and syrups and vegetable syrups since 1977. The apiary works with professional beekeepers who meet the highest standards, so that they can be sure at de Traay that the honey is of the best quality and that the beekeeper takes into account the environment of humans, bees and plants. De Traay works with 100% sustainable energy.

For more information: [email protected] fr www.detraayhoning.com