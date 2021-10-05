Macron receives US Secretary of State during submarine dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This is the first high-level Franco-American meeting since relations between the two countries deteriorated significantly last month following a dispute over the sale of French submarines to Australia.

The meeting was not on the agenda for Blinken’s two-day visit to Paris. He would only speak to his French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian. According to the French government, the planned meeting should help restore confidence. But according to those involved, there is still a lot of work to be done before the French and US presidents can likely meet at the end of October.



Paris was furious when Australia canceled a contract that would sell French submarines to that country for more than 77.5 billion euros. Australia suddenly seemed to be entering a new strategic alliance with the United States and Great Britain. France was not questioned on this subject and was not aware of it.



Not only are the French bubbling over the loss of the submarine deal, but they feel cheated and betrayed by the Americans, Australians and the British. The new alliance which bears the name of AUKUS has been negotiated in the greatest secrecy for a long time. The Americans and the British will help the Australians with nuclear submarines within this alliance.

