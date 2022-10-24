“New learning environments require a different acoustic approach”

Noise affects students’ learning performance. It is indisputable. “Everyone knows it’s hard to read a book with noise in the background. This also applies to students. If you hear too much noise from the adjacent classroom or there’s too much reverberation in the room, it’s harder to focus and absorb the subject,” said Sara Loonbeek, program coordinator of construction at GO!.

The right acoustic requirements

Nevertheless, people often sin against acoustics for budgetary reasons. “Acoustic solutions are not the cheapest solutions, but if you don’t provide them early in the process, they are often just band-aids on the wound,” says architect Ilze Quaeyhaegens. “Our learning environments are increasingly moving towards larger, interchangeable classrooms with sliding walls and open spaces where students work together in groups. In this regard, it is very important to consider the acoustic requirements you want to impose on these flexible spaces. The more open the spaces, the more leaks there can be between rooms. Good acoustics already begin in the shell construction phase. If the connections are not made correctly, you will no longer get the right acoustics. This is why site monitoring is essential and site monitoring is crucial in this regard. This is why we always collaborate with a consulting firm specializing in the field of acoustics.

You can also avoid acoustic problems in the design by providing the correct routing and achieving the correct coupling of functions with more or less noise. “The shape and orientation of a space also have a lot of impact, as does the sound of the techniques. You need to consider all of these things from the start,” says Ilze.

At the GO! Learning from the Flemish Community, 190 construction projects are currently underway, both in renovation and new construction. The green light! uses its own quality manual for these construction projects. “In this manual, we have determined which buildings and systems we prefer. Because we too are moving away from traditional classrooms and long corridors. We focus on activity-based learning with flexible workplaces. Unfortunately, the acoustic standard of school buildings today is mainly oriented towards conventional classrooms. That’s why we state very clearly in our project definition what our acoustic requirements are for each workplace.

Choice of material

They also know that innovative learning systems require specific acoustic solutions from modulyss, the manufacturer of sustainable carpet tiles. “We recently contributed with modulyss to Western Springs College in New Zealand, a school completely rebuilt according to the principles of the integrated learning environment”, explains Isabelle Degreef of modulyss. “In other words, an open and flexible learning environment, with mobile screens, boards and furniture that can be configured according to the needs of the moment. Communication and meeting were very important in this respect, so the acoustics also had to be adjusted accordingly. Our Millenium Nxtgen carpet tile lent itself perfectly to the school’s ambitious plan, thanks in part to its excellent absorption value. The unique design also contributes to a stimulating learning environment.

In acoustics, it is important to differentiate between sound insulation and sound absorption, and this requires a different approach. “Noise between adjacent activities can be distracting, requiring sufficient sound insulation between workstations. On the other hand, reverberation can also be disturbing, a phenomenon often seen in gymnasiums. In this case, a sound-absorbing material is the way to go“says Sara Loonkeek. “Good acoustics indeed start with the structure of a building, but carpet tiles can help. Each material has a certain ∆Lw value that determines the effectiveness of footfall sound insulation, and carpet tiles score very well in this regard,” adds Isabelle Degreef.

“Involve us as soon as possible”

Building schools is characterized by tight budgets, which is also evident from the other topics covered in the webinar. So viewers asked how to balance acoustics with budget. “The specifications are always higher than the budget, which often means making savings on quality and comfort. How to cure it ? asked one of the viewers. “By involving all the partners from the start, including the manufacturers,” replied Isabelle Degreef. “We ourselves are the requesting party. The sooner you engage manufacturers, the sooner you can put together a package with a realistic budget.

About the webinar

How to design and furnish a school in a safe and healthy way? During an interactive webinar – broadcast live on October 4 and to be reviewed here – specialists and experiential experts each shared their expertise on comfort in school construction from their point of view, interspersed with case studies. palindrome hosted this webinar with VELUX Commercial, Kinnarps, shell and module. The speakers were Ilze Quaeyhaegens (cuypers & Q architects), Frederique Hermans (a2o), Toon Possessers (Energy), Sara Loonbeek (GO! education construction program coordinator), Christophe Lagers (Kinnarps), Isabellle Degreef (modulyss) and Dirk Vanden Breede (Schell).