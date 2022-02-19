Netherlands Antilles tour confirmed in May and June

The postponed ODI series for the West Indies in the Netherlands will begin “immediately after the IPL” on May 31, according to a joint press release from CWI and KNCB.

The tour will see West Indies play a full international match on Dutch soil for the first time – after two friendlies from 55 matches in 1991 – and will be the first meeting between the two sides in international cricket since the 2011 World Cup.

The three Premier League matches will take place on May 31, June 2 and June 4 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen and tickets will go on sale this weekend.

CWI CEO Johnny Grieve said: “We have worked closely with our colleagues at KNCB to set up this series right after the IPL and are delighted to now announce the schedule.

“It will be exciting to visit the Netherlands for the first time. It’s a short tour but we can expect plenty of entertainment during what promises to be a great week of quality cricket for fans in the Netherlands.

BCCI has yet to reveal the exact dates for this year’s IPL, but ESPNcricinfo understands the tournament will start at the end of March and last until the last week of May.†

Seventeen players from the West Indies will play in the IPL this season – more than any country other than India – and the CWI confirmed on Sunday that they will be “fully available” throughout the season, according to the players’ guarantee. in their anticipated contracts.

Roland Lefebvre, High Performance Director of KNCB, said: “KNCB is very pleased to welcome the West Indies cricket team to the Netherlands. The last time the team visited our country was in 1991, in two 55-game friendlies, with people like [Viv] Richard, [Desmond] Haynes, [Curtley] Ambrose and [Malcolm] Marshall is here.

“These matches will be the second home Cricket World Cup for the Netherlands and we look forward to a fantastic Caribbean-style competition.”

The series was originally scheduled to begin in June 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Dutch domestic schedule for 2022 also includes visits from England for the three ODIs in June and New Zealand for the two T20Is at the end of July.

combinations:

1 ODI – 31 May

Second ODI – June 2

3 ODI – 4 June (All matches at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen)