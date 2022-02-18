A severe snowstorm on the east coast of the United States caused a massive power outage and severe traffic disruption on Monday. In the states of Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, a total of approximately 660,000 homes are without power. In some areas, it can be expected to take days to restore power.











In Virginia, 37 centimeters of snow fell and in Maryland even more than 39 centimeters. More than 20 centimeters of snow fell on the American capital Washington in a few hours.

The federal government had already called on civil servants and other employees on Sunday not to come to work on Monday. As a result, the city’s roads were practically empty. The reopening of dozens of schools after the Christmas holidays has been postponed until Thursday.

US President Joe Biden was also affected by the snowstorm. He was delayed on his return from his home state of Delaware on the government plane. The plane had to wait half an hour before it could land at a military airport. According to the journalists who accompanied him, the drive to the White House was also slow because of the snow.

Trucks are stuck in the snow along the highway. ©AP

