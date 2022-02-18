Netflix’s Skyline Prodco Joins European Drama Group The Creative

Recently launched European production alliance The Creatives is expanding, adding the German film and TV group behind Netflix Skyscrapers Join the group supported by Freemantle.

Komplizen Film was founded in 1999 by Janine Jackowski and Maren Ade, and was joined in 2010 by Jonas Dornbach as managing director and producer.

The company backed the features, creating its television-focused branch Komplizen Serien in 2019, with its first series Skyscrapers Produced by David Keitsch for Netflix.

Komplizen’s move comes six months after the launch of The Creatives, which was formed by young pope prodco Haut Et Court and seven other products. The goal is to develop and fund new international drama series with Fremantle, which has a three-year partnership with the group.

The other affected products are: Lemming Film from the Netherlands (remy† Belgium vs Production (the missing bullet† Norwegian film Maipo (state of happiness† German hairdressing films (Bashir’s Dance† Israeli Spiro (barren land† French unit (Legendary Obsession) for ; Masha in the United States (pseudoscience† and good mayhem (Koh Vadis) UK.

Jackowski and Dornbach said, “We are driven by a desire to create exciting, bold content with incredible talent. We strive to partner with filmmakers with exceptional voices and continue our long-standing partnership with writers, creators, directors and production partners.

“We believe independent producers are an important part of creative diversity and unique entertainment, which is why we’re excited to join The Creatives.”

Carol Scott of Haut Et Court, who launched The Creatives, said: “Over the years, Komplizen has produced an astonishing range of films from around the world, including films by their unique talent Maren Ade. Their entry into the series made them a natural partner in The Creatives. We are proud. Welcome to Janine Jakosky, Jonas Dornbach, Marin Addy and David Kitsch.”

Creatives companies work closely together through co-productions and strategic partnerships, sharing information, bringing together their talents and networks of buyers, and negotiating common ground.