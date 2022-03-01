Netflix presents the fourth season of “Drive to Survive”

Netflix unveils new images from the docuseries “Drive to Survive”. The fourth season of the Formula 1 series will be available on the streaming service from March 11. The intense title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will undoubtedly be highlighted.

“Drive to Survive” is entering its fourth year. The series was created to reach new audiences for Formula 1. Especially in the United States, the series caused Formula 1 to gain popularity. Other racing classes are therefore also working on a series around their sport. Formula E recently launched its own series called “Unplugged”. An own series is also envisaged in the IndyCar.

Beware of small teams

Docuseries mainly hope to tell the forgotten stories. The top teams are of course also highlighted, but the focus is on the racing teams below. For example, the series often focuses on smaller teams, which normally don’t get much attention. Haas team principal Günther Steiner thus became one of the big stars of the first seasons.

Critical

The series has been heavily criticized in the past for mentioning the potential 2020 rivalry between Norris and Sainz, who were still McLaren teammates at the time. However, this painted a bad picture, as the two get along very well. There’s a chance the fourth edition will paint a similar picture of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. “It will probably be like that on Netflix,” expects Verstappen. “It probably will.”