Netflix password sharing is now a criminal offense in the US and UK

Due to inflation, more and more Netflix users are sharing their passwords with each other. This is why sharing the Netflix password is now a criminal offence.

Netflix password sharing less and less generous

netflix became much less generous in allowing multiple users on their accounts. Not so long ago, you could enjoy Netflix subscription with the whole family or a group of friends, but now that number has been halved for each subscription level.

Netflix subscriptions, of course, cost money. It varies from €8 for the cheapest subscription, to €12 to €16 for the most expensive subscriptions, per month. For this reason, many less wealthy users want to share a password with others. In this way, you can benefit from a Netflix account with your whole group of friends.

Pay extra per additional user outside the home

This is a violation of Netflix’s Terms of Service and therefore punishable by law. In the United States and the United Kingdom, among others, the government has therefore actively warned that this is punishable.

The U.S. state of Tennessee makes it very enjoyable. Are you surprised to share your password there? Then you can go to jail for a year and be fined over $1000. For those who remember the aggressive witch hunt by governments and organizations such as Stichting Brein on illegal downloaders, you’ll have bad taste. Will sharing streaming services become The Pirate Bay’s new alternative to Torrents?

Netflix will soon offer an option for users outside the household, for example your long-term relationship or children who live away from home, for an additional €4 per month to allow them to benefit from location.

By itself, this is not a very large amount and can therefore be supervised. There are quite a few expensive series and feature films on Netflix and of course that has to be paid for somewhere. If you are a fanatical Netflix user and take one of the cheapest subscriptions, you can watch Netflix for hours for a quarter to half a euro a day.

In this regard, it remains one of the cheapest hobbies. Especially if you share Netflix with your housemates. The problem is that more and more streaming services are being added, for example Disney+ and Amazon Prime, and that you must purchase a subscription for each of these streaming services. And then those few euros per month will of course add up considerably.