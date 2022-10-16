Netflix officially offers a cheaper subscription with advertising

Netflix will launch its new “Basic with Ads” subscription on November 3, 2022. It’s cheaper than existing subscriptions, but where you, as a user, will see advertising. For the moment, ‘Basic with Ads’ will not yet be available in Belgium.

Ad Rumors on netflix have been around for a long time. Ted Sarandosthe co-CEO of the streaming service, confirmed at the end of June that Netflix was indeed working on such a formula with advertising. More details about these plans were leaked later.but we had to wait until today to have official news on this subject.

Basic with ads

Netflix has in a Press release presented its new subscription called “Basic with Ads”. The cheapest formula will be available in twelve countries from November 3. These are Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, United States and from South Korea. The intention is to expand this to other countries at a later date, although it is not yet known when this will be.

“Basic with Ads” will cost $6.99. That’s $3 less than the current cheapest plan in the US. For this amount, you get the same image quality as in the ‘Basic’ subscription, namely 720p/HD. The intention is to also offer the same range of series, programs and films. At this time, “a limited number of movies and shows” are unavailable due to licensing issues. However, the streaming service promises to fix this issue in the future.

4 to 5 minutes of advertising per hour

Users will see approximately 4-5 minutes of ads per hour while watching Netflix. These are short commercials of 15 or 30 seconds that will be broadcast before and after films, series and programs.

In addition to “Basic with Ads”, users always have the option of opting for one of the existing subscription plans. They remain unchanged.