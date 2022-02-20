Netflix movie trailer Hustle starring Adam Sandler and LeBron James

Netflix has the teaser trailer casting for the next sports comedy-drama hustle, starring Adam Sandler, Oscar nominee Queen Latifah and NBA star Juancho Hernangómez. The film will be available on Netflix from Friday, June 10, 2022.

the hustle The trailer, which you can watch below, features Sandler’s character recruiting a talented amateur basketball player from another country to become the next big NBA star.

Hustle on Netflix

In the film, after discovering a unique player with a troubled past overseas, an unlucky basketball scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenomenon to the United States without his team’s approval. Against all odds, they have one last chance to prove they have what it takes to succeed in the NBA.

The main roles are played by Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Queen Latifah (Chicago), Robert Duval (The judge) and Ben Foster (Against all odds), NBA player Juancho Hernangómez, Jordan Hull (The L word: Generation Q), Maria Botto (rabid dogs), Ainhoa ​​Pillet and sports commentator Kenny Smith.

hustle will be directed by Jeremiah Zagar (We the animals† It is produced by Sandler through his Happy Madison banner and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and LeBron James and Maverick Carter for SpringHill Entertainment.

