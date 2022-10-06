Netflix Daily: iconic Jeffrey Dahmer up for auction and documentary Louis van Gaal on Netflix – Netflix France

A bizarre development around Jeffrey Dahmer. His iconic glasses will be auctioned off for a bargain. The Louis van Gaal documentary was also bought by Netflix.

Jeffrey Dahmer glasses sold at auction for $150,000



Several Jeffrey Dahmer objects will soon be auctioned. There was a lot of fuss about this, because in the 90s it was precisely tried not to give Dahmer cult status. These are now Dahmer’s glasses as well as old photos, letters and a bible from prison. A profit of 150,000 euros is expected for the glasses. The vault will take place online. Arno Verkade, director of the Christie’s auction house, speaks in the AD ashamed of. “We try to draw the line with good taste.” For example, no murderer’s property goes under the hammer.

Documentary on the arrival of Louis van Gaal on Netflix

The streaming service has bought a documentary about Louis van Gaal which was released last year. Although there was a rather contemptuous reaction in our country to the release of the docu, in which Van Gaal himself had good control, it is sold enthusiastically internationally. VRT owns the Belgian rights, Movistar Plus will work with the current Orange national team coach in Spain and Netflix has bought the German rights, among others.

When will the remaining episodes of The Walking Dead season 11 be on Netflix?

The very last episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead are to be seen in the United States on AMC from October. The first eight episodes recently appeared on Netflix, but when can we expect the real finale on the streaming service?

The Marvel Morbius movie can already be seen on Netflix this month

Morbius is Sony’s next blockbuster to expect on Netflix. Uncharted will be released this week, and the Marvel Movie will be released at the end of this month. And this while it was still in theaters this spring.

