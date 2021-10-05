Nature around Wolfheze suffers from popularity, Natuurmonumenten wants to close some of the hiking trails | Arnhem eo

WOLFHEZE – The nature around Wolfheze suffers so much from its popularity with hikers that Natuurmonumenten will close the trails to create more peace for the animals.











The nature of the region is very fragile. Just like nature on the Posbank, the Wolfhezer’s Moor also suffers from crowds. That is why Natuurmonumenten wants it to become quieter in vulnerable natural areas.

“We want more space for the animals,” explains the ranger. On the Posbank, this is done by closing the roads through the area to motorized traffic. In Wolfheze, Natuurmonumenten has chosen to remove the trails. “Because the more distance there is between the paths, the more valuable the area is for the animals.”

Wolfheze Nature Reserve is an ancient landscape, with impressive forests, the famous Wodanseiken, heathlands, winding streams and narrow paths. It is located on both sides of the A50, connected by an eco-pipeline.