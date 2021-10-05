Tomorrow special day with Etienne Klein guest editor-in-chief

The second exceptional guest of the “editor-in-chief” series of Futura for a Day: Etienne Klein. On Wednesday October 6, don’t miss his feature article and the unpublished articles he asked us to write.

The second surprise for this school year 2021 for the year 20 years of Futura : Etienne Klein. on on Francoise Combs We were excited to open the first event in the series, here’s another character from the science scene and his words matter. The godfather of our magazine since its creation, a strong personality, with a lot of work, at the same time physically, philosopher of science, is wonderful to listen to on his show every Saturday with great curiosity The science in question On French culture.

An inexhaustible celebrity for science, he is also a writer with a rich and varied bibliography – current major works such as Kronos tactics With beautiful digressions Large anagrams – Not to mention that he is also tireless surveyor bergen. Etienne Klein That’s it and obviously it can’t wait to be published by your favorite scientific journals. the Internet receives it.

So if you are like us, you are a fan of this scientific world, a product radio-They meet on Wednesday, October 6, at sunrise, to discover his editorial playlist Exhibitions, books and articles written for him by our journalists Nathalie Meyer At Laurent SaccoOn the problems and questions of our time.

Our Visiting Scholar Editors series continues on October 13 with another surprise guest. calm down…! All I can say now is ask Digital You are very busy with this.

This year, Futura Celebrate its twentieth anniversary. 20 years of discovery, exploration and promotion of science. To fully experience this adventure with us, do not hesitate to: Send us your messages and birthday wishes Of special golden drink 20 years job opportunities This page .

. Find all the special content of the 20th day NOT. Futura birthday on our site custom page .

Futura birthday on our site . Follow the anniversary on our social networks with # Futura20ans. Stay tuned to celebrate two decades of success we have lots of surprises Until the end of 2021! See 20 years of content on Futura