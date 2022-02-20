NASA plays with fire in space
Saturday NASA has a new one supply mission at the ISS spear† The pack contains a large number of materials for scientific experiments, including so-called solid fuel ignition and extinction experiments (sophie† This project consists of five experiments that are expected to improve fire safety on future lunar and Martian missions.
According to Paul Ferkul, a NASA project scientist involved in the experiments, will use the results to develop future prototypes. Ferkul says he will examine the combustibility of materials used in spacesuits and habitats. The best way to extinguish the fire in the room will also be considered.
Live cancer cells
The new mission has more outstanding experiences. This is how the 3d MicroQuin Tumorexperiment studied how to better control breast and prostate cancer. MicroQuin brings live cancer cells to the ISS for the experiment.
These are not the only human cells transported in space. The package also includes skin cells sent to the ISS by Colgate. The company wants to study the impact of the space environment on the skin.
Growing plants in space
Another experience that stands out is the eXposed Root On-Orbit test system (XROOTS† With XROOTS, scientists want to determine if astronauts can use hydrophonic and aerophonic systems to grow plants in space. The systems would use water and air respectively to sustain plants, rather than soil.
The future of the ISS
The ISS was launched piece by piece from 1998. Since the year 2000, the station has remained permanently manned. This makes the ISS the longest continuously manned space station of all time. But now NASA is starting to think about how much longer the international community can follow the mission.
After all, the station is starting to age, which means that More difficult will be to maintain it. NASA has calculated that the station can remain in orbit until 2030 for the time being. It is then scheduled to be shot down in a controlled manner, after which it will crash into the Pacific Ocean. a region called the “spaceship graveyard”.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”