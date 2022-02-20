NASA plays with fire in space

Live cancer cells

The new mission has more outstanding experiences. This is how the 3d MicroQuin Tumorexperiment studied how to better control breast and prostate cancer. MicroQuin brings live cancer cells to the ISS for the experiment.

These are not the only human cells transported in space. The package also includes skin cells sent to the ISS by Colgate. The company wants to study the impact of the space environment on the skin.

Growing plants in space

Another experience that stands out is the eXposed Root On-Orbit test system (XROOTS† With XROOTS, scientists want to determine if astronauts can use hydrophonic and aerophonic systems to grow plants in space. The systems would use water and air respectively to sustain plants, rather than soil.